All districts put on renewed COVID alert, hospital admissions to be monitored

December 21, 2022 10:04 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala could be going back to a state of high alert against COVID-19 once again, now that there are reports of soaring cases from many countries, including China and the United States.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while addressing the media on Wednesday evening, said that given the trend of rising cases in other parts of the world and the renewed call by the Centre to increase testing and genome sequencing of virus samples, Kerala might also need to increase its vigil against COVID-19.

He said while the number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19 has been at an all-time low in the State, people had to maintain self-awareness and personal vigil against the possibility of getting infection again.

Mr. Vijayan said people should recall the lessons learnt during the pandemic and ensure that all universal precautions were maintained to prevent COVID-19 . Those who developed the symptoms — fever, cold or body ache — should immediately seek medical attention and rule out the possibility of COVID-19.

RRT meeting

At a meeting of the State Rapid Response Team (RRT) held here in the evening, the Health department decided to put all districts on a renewed alert against COVID-19 as the currently circulating variants of the SARS CoV-2 virus have been reported to be highly infectious with immune-evasive properties.

COVID-19 cases have been at a low in the State, with 1,431 cases and 40 deaths reported in December so far. All districts should step up surveillance and preventive measures.

Mask mandate, which seem to have been left on the wayside as the pandemic waned, is being renewed as masks have been found to be the best bet against COVID-19 transmission. The department directed that the public mask up at all public places and to maintain strict hand hygiene.

Special care need to be taken to prevent the elderly and children from getting the infection.

The department also directed that all symptomatic people coming to hospitals be tested for COVID-19. All those who have not yet taken the third booster dose of vaccine should not delay it. As directed by the Centre, the State will also strengthen genomic surveillance to detect the emergence of new virus variants in the community.

Those who develop symptoms of respiratory diseases should remain in self-isolation at home and not mingle with others. Hospital admissions are to be monitored strictly so that any spike in admissions can be a cue for increasing COVID treatment facilities in hospitals

Senior health officials were present at the meeting.