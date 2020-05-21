All data transferred to C-DIT, govt tells HC

KOCHI

21 May 2020 19:08 IST

Sprinklr told to destroy all residual data with it

The State government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the entire data of COVID-19 patients and those under surveillance have been transferred to the government-owned cloud web space in Amazon Web Services, managed and controlled by the C-DIT.

In an affidavit filed in a case challenging the use of data by the U.S.-based data analytical company Sprinklr, the State government said the company was directed to immediately destroy all residual data, if any, with it. The data had been transferred by April 20 itself. In fact, no data had been shared with Sprinklr after it was transferred to the C-DIT cloud space. And Sprinklr had no access to the system.

The government submitted that in case any data needed to be shared, which is not envisaged now, a detailed protocol, including anonymisation, shall be followed. The government had also asked Director of Kerala State IT Mission (KSITM) and Registrar of C-DIT to ensure that all data collected and collated were anonymised before it was shared with any third party service provider or used with any software for processing it.

The affidavit said the State government had requested Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to direct National Informatics Centre (NIC) or an appropriate agency/institution to provide details of the information system application available with them to meet the functional requirements of the State in connection with the COVID-19-related activities. However, it had not received any positive reply so far from the MeitY.

The State government directed all the department heads and agencies involved in the collection of data on the COVID-19 containment activities to obtain specific consent in necessary forms from citizens from whom data were collected and inform them that it may be accessed by third party service providers.

The effective management of the pandemic required availability of structured data in real time. The government had placed an order with the Sprinklr because no government or governmental agencies were technically equipped to streamline and structure such huge volume of data. Besides, there was an emergent need to curb the spread of COVID-19, the government pointed out

The provision in the purchase order and the Master Service Agreement (MSA) inked with the company ensured protection of privacy and confidentiality of data. The High Court had earlier directed the State government to anonymise all data and allow Sprinklr to access the data only after anonymising.

The court had also restrained Sprinklr from committing any act that would breach the confidentiality of the data.

The court had issued the directives on public interest litigations filed by Balu Gopalakrishnan of Thiruvananthapuram, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and BJP State president K. Surendran against the agreements signed with the Sprinklr.