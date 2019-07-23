All crew safe, says seized UK tanker’s spokesperson

While efforts are under way to secure the safe release of the 18 Indians part of the 23-member crew of the UK-flagged chemical tanker Stena Impero seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, The Hindu has learnt that the ship’s master is also an Indian, 49-year-old captain P.G. Sunil Kumar, a native of Kodungalloor in Kerala’s Thrissur district.

Its chief engineer is Siju Vittal Shenoy, 41, was born at Aluva in Ernakulam district, as per records.

The detained vessel has two chief officers, Abhishek Bonnerjee from West Bengal besides a Latvian. The second officer is a Filipino while both the second engineers and the Engineering Systems Officer are Russians. Besides the captain and the chief engineer, there are two Keralites, including Preejith Mele Kandy from Kannur and Dijo Pappachan from Kalamassery in Ernakulam district.

Preejith had joined the tanker in April this year while the remaining three went on board in June.

The other crew members are from Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Puducherry and Diu.

William Marks, a spokesperson of the Swedish firm Stena Bulk that commercially manages the vessel, said that while there was no fresh information available, “the crew are in good health and that we are doing everything to secure their release, alongside the UK and Swedish governments”.

Safe return

Sources in India’s Directorate General of Shipping said the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian embassy in Tehran were trying to ensure the safe return of Indian sailors.

“It is a very sensitive issue, as we have good relations with both the UK and Iran,” an official pointed out, hinting at its complexity.

Meanwhile, Hibi Eden, MP from Ernakulam, said that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had assured him that the government was doing all it could to get Indian crew members released from the ship detained by Iran and the vessel, Grace 1 seized by the UK a few weeks ago.

“The Minister told me that the crew members are all safe and that the Indian Embassy in Iran is working to get their release.

The progress in this regard is being reviewed from time to time,” Mr. Eden said.