All cities to have waste treatment plants: Govindan

‘30% of projects proposed under LSGI dept. in LDF manifesto materialised

The State government is taking steps to ensure that solid waste treatment plants will become functional in all cities in Kerala, Minister for Local Self-Government Institutions (LSGIs) M.V. Govindan has said.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, he said that under a World Bank-funded project, many of the solid waste management issues in urban areas in the State would be addressed. The sewage treatment plant at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, was one of the successful models which could be replicated elsewhere, he said.

Mr. Govindan said that more than 30% of the projects proposed under the LSGI department in the Left Democratic Front’s manifesto had become a reality in the first year of the government. Out of the 79 major projects proposed for the department, 25 had been kick-started in the first year. The biggest achievement had been the formation of the LSGD Common Services by merging five departments. The setting up of a common directorate at Swaraj Bhavan would streamline the functioning of the department, the Minister said.

Integrated system

The Integrated Local Self-Governance Management System (ILGMS), which provides access to the public to more than 200 services, including applications for certificates of birth, death and so on, payment of taxes and raising of complaints and appeals, had been implemented in all panchayats. At the end of the first year, the department was also able to complete the first major step in identifying the poorest families in Kerala. As per the survey, 64,006 such families had been identified. Micro-plans would be prepared to free these families from poverty, said the Minister.

LIFE Mission

Under the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission, a total of 2.79 lakh houses had now been completed. The ‘Manassodithiri Mannu’ campaign launched by the department urging people to contribute land for the project had started yielding results. A total of 79.97 acres of land had now been obtained under the project, in addition to a contribution of ₹25 crore.

Doorstep delivery of services was launched on a pilot basis in 50 local bodies, with 23,266 people benefiting from it. It was now being extended to all local bodies in the State. Currently, social security pension, application for financial aid from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, palliative care, life certificate and emergency medicines were being provided through the service. More services would be added soon, he said.

‘Take a break’

Under the 'Take a Break' project, 542 public toilets and refreshment facilities had been opened across the State. As part of the Kerala Chicken project, 248 broiler farms and 87 outlets had been opened. Auxiliary groups had been formed under the Kudumbashree for women between the ages of 18 and 40.