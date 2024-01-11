All children will be made child rights ambassadors, says Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights

January 11, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KALPETTA

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) Chairman K.V. Manoj Kumar has said that the mission of the panel is to make all children across the State child rights ambassadors.

Inaugurating a seminar organised jointly by the KeSCPCR and the police for Student Police Cadet teachers in Wayanad on January 11, Mr. Manoj Kumar said a secure childhood was the right of each child.

“Children have the right to survive, avail protection and personal development,” he said, adding that all acts related to children were enacted to make a system that ensured their overall development.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Pillai presided over the function.