All children below 12 years afflicted with Spinal Muscular Atrophy given medicines: Health Minister

All children below 12 years afflicted with Spinal Muscular Atrophy in the State, who had applied for the government’s special care scheme for SMA patients, have been given free medicines, a statement issued by the office of the Health Minister on Saturday said.

All these children will be provided follow-up care as well as free drugs required for the next stages.

It was only recently that the government extended the supply of free drugs given to SMA-afflicted children below six years of age to those under 12 years also

Twenty three children below six years were given free SMA drugs. Including these children, 80 children under the age of 12 years have been given medicines for SMA, which costs ₹six lakhs per dose.

Among rare diseases, children with Lysosomal Storage Disorders were also given medicines which costs ₹20 lakh per month, free of cost. This apart, medicines worth ₹50 lakh have been distributed for children with other rare diseases through SAT Hospital, which was chosen as one of the Centres for Excellence for Rare Diseases in the country.

The government has also implemented the Kerala Against Rare Diseases (KARE) scheme, a comprehensive care strategy to prevent and manage rare diseases, a crucial step towards providing care for children with rare diseases .

KARE envisages prevention and early detection of rare diseases, making the latest technology/therapy available to individuals, ensuring home-based care and psychosocial support for parents and caregivers

The government intends to find funds for the treatment of rare diseases through crowd funding and CSR funding and offer a helping hand to those suffering from it. The scheme will be implemented in the hub and spoke model

The first SMA clinic was set up in the SAT Hospital and free surgery to correct scoliosis of the spine in SMA patients was also initiated at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College hospital. Till now, five such surgeries have been completed successfully, totally free of cost

A Genetics department is also functioning at SAT Hospital. The divisions of Paediatric Neurology, Genetic Diseases department, Respiratory Medicine, Orthopaedics and Physical Medicine department are working under an umbrella at SAT Hospital to provide comprehensive care for children with rare diseases.