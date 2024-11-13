All cases related to loan fraud at Perumbavoor Urban Cooperative Society to be handed over to Crime Branch

The Crime Branch is gearing up to probe cases registered in connection with alleged irregularities to the tune of over ₹100 crore in the Perumbavoor Urban Cooperative Society.

So far, only one case registered by the Perumbavoor police on a petition by the Ernakulam joint registrar of cooperative department has been handed over to the investigation agency and the files of the case are remaining with the court.

“A detailed probe will be launched once we receive the files. We are likely to be handed over more cases with regard to the alleged fraud,” said Crime Branch sources.

200 petitions

“Around 200 petitions have been lodged with the police by the aggrieved investors since April. But initially the police were reluctant to register cases and only 16 cases were registered. Only now they seem to be clubbing together petitions and registering more cases,” said Mayinkutty N.A., Nikshepaka Samrakshana Samiti (Investors’ Protection Committee).

The Perumbavoor police said that 29 cases had been registered and that all cases would be handed over to the Crime Branch. A probe by the district joint registrar of the Cooperative department had found 26 persons, mostly members of the previous director boards, collectively accountable for irregularities to the tune of ₹33.33 crore.

The investors’ committee, however, accused that the alleged loan fraud amounted to around ₹106 crore.

“Multiple loans way over the permissible number of three have been granted on the same property and that too based on over valuation. For instance, in one case, 39 loans worth around ₹7.80 crore were found to have been granted on a single property when rules clearly restrict the extent of loan to ₹60 lakh on one property,” said Mr. Mayinkutty.

RTI plea declined

Attempts by investors to source the details of loan defaulters through a Right to Information (RTI) Act petition was allegedly declined. Investors accused that they had not been paid a penny for the past 10 months and that the request for even a nominal payment of ₹1,000 during the previous Onam was turned down.

However, the existing governing committee said that withdrawals were being allowed in emergency cases such as meeting health-care expenses.

Meanwhile, the investors’ committee has fielded a panel to the 11-member director board in the election scheduled for November 24 to take control of the society. “If we emerge winners, the first thing we will do is to publish the details of investors and debtors,” said Mr. Mayinkutty.

Paul Pathickal, Perumbavoor municipal chairperson and current president of the society, said that the irregularities date back to 2000, long before the present director board assumed charge in 2020. “Only loan dues of less than ₹5 lakh pertain to our term. Rather than detecting the real culprits, both the Cooperative department and the police are indiscriminately implicating even those director board members who might have been signatories but otherwise have little involvement in the issue,” he said.

