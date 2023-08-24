HamberMenu
All campuses in Kollam to be made green: Collector

Activities under Navakeralam action plan reviewed

August 24, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

All campuses in Kollam will be converted into green campuses through Haritha Keralam Mission, District Collector Afasana Parveen has said.

Speaking at a review meeting to evaluate the activities under the Navakeralam action plan here on Thursday, she said that green tourism projects would be implemented in the district in coordination with various departments.

A total of 18,236 houses had been constructed for the beneficiaries under LIFE Mission in the district. While land was bought for 3,926 landless beneficiaries, a flat complex was built in the Punalur municipal area to rehabilitate 42 landless families. As part of the General Education Protection Mission, the construction of 10 schools and 16 school buildings was also completed using funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Health centres

While 40 Primary Health Centres were upgraded as Family Health Centres through the Aardram Mission, a water budget was prepared by the Mukhathala block panchayat. ‘Ini Njanozhukatte’, a campaign launched to rejuvenate the waterbodies in the district, entered its third phase. Eleven water quality testing labs had been started in Kollam and the Net Zero Carbon project to reduce greenhouse gas emissions was progressing in 10 panchayats. After assessing the progress of the LIFE, Aardram and Haritha Keralam Missions coming under Navakeralam, Ms. Parveen said that separate meetings would be convened in the first week of September to resolve the problems faced by each mission.

District-level heads of various missions and officials from various departments attended the meeting.

