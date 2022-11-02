All buildings in Kerala to have unique number

Same building number can be retained even after ward delimitation exercises taken up during local body elections

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
November 02, 2022 20:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

All buildings in the State will henceforth have a unique building number, enabling the retaining of the same building number even after ward delimitation exercises taken up during local body elections. The Local Self-Government department last week issued orders to this effect. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh said that the unique number for each building would facilitate easy identification and alignment for multiple services.

Sanchaya software

The step is also part of regulatory reforms to ensure ‘ease of doing business.’ All local self-governments, both urban and grama panchayats, have been using Sanchaya software, developed by the Information Kerala Mission (IKM), for issuing building numbers. The building number contains ward number, door number, and sub number. A unique building number is also generated in the Sanchaya database while numbering buildings. The IKM has been directed to make arrangements to provide this unique number along with existing building number while generating the assessment register of property tax, demand notice, ownership certificate, occupancy certificate, and property tax receipt.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Usually, after ward delimitation, the building number changes, leading to difficulties for the public in accessing various services related to the building and in using documents with the residential address. A unique number, which would remain constant even after delimitation, would solve this issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app