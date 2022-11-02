All buildings in Kerala to have unique number

November 02, 2022

Same building number can be retained even after ward delimitation exercises taken up during local body elections

All buildings in the State will henceforth have a unique building number, enabling the retaining of the same building number even after ward delimitation exercises taken up during local body elections. The Local Self-Government department last week issued orders to this effect. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh said that the unique number for each building would facilitate easy identification and alignment for multiple services. Sanchaya software The step is also part of regulatory reforms to ensure ‘ease of doing business.’ All local self-governments, both urban and grama panchayats, have been using Sanchaya software, developed by the Information Kerala Mission (IKM), for issuing building numbers. The building number contains ward number, door number, and sub number. A unique building number is also generated in the Sanchaya database while numbering buildings. The IKM has been directed to make arrangements to provide this unique number along with existing building number while generating the assessment register of property tax, demand notice, ownership certificate, occupancy certificate, and property tax receipt. Usually, after ward delimitation, the building number changes, leading to difficulties for the public in accessing various services related to the building and in using documents with the residential address. A unique number, which would remain constant even after delimitation, would solve this issue.



