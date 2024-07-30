ADVERTISEMENT

All block panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram preparing water budgets

Updated - July 30, 2024 10:47 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 10:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Critical and semi-critical blocks in the district have increased from five to six

The Hindu Bureau

Water budgets are being prepared for 73 grama panchayats in 11 blocks in Thiruvananthapuram district as part of the second Nava Kerala action plan.

The Haritha Keralam Mission is making efforts to complete the water budgets in two months. This is being done with technical support from the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management under the State government.

Excess or water deficiency is calculated by taking into account the availability of water in a region and its need. The level of water conserved in soil may depend on the topography and use of water for farming.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, Kilimanoor block and the eight grama panchayat under it were the first to prepare water budgets. Following this, Chirayinkeezhu and Vamanapuram blocks and the panchayats under them are set to complete their water budget process.

With an increase in critical and semi-critical blocks in the district increasing from five to six, water budgets are being prepared for all blocks. After Nedumangad, Parassala, Athiyannoor, Pothencode, and Chirayinkeezhu, Varkala block has now moved to the semi-critical category.

The Haritha Keralam Mission and the local bodies together are taking up conservation activities based on availability of space and time and through special planning to ensure water security in future.

