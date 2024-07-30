GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All block panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram preparing water budgets

Critical and semi-critical blocks in the district have increased from five to six

Published - July 30, 2024 10:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Water budgets are being prepared for 73 grama panchayats in 11 blocks in Thiruvananthapuram district as part of the second Nava Kerala action plan.

The Haritha Keralam Mission is making efforts to complete the water budgets in two months. This is being done with technical support from the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management under the State government.

Excess or water deficiency is calculated by taking into account the availability of water in a region and its need. The level of water conserved in soil may depend on the topography and use of water for farming.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, Kilimanoor block and the eight grama panchayat under it were the first to prepare water budgets. Following this, Chirayinkeezhu and Vamanapuram blocks and the panchayats under them are set to complete their water budget process.

With an increase in critical and semi-critical blocks in the district increasing from five to six, water budgets are being prepared for all blocks. After Nedumangad, Parassala, Athiyannoor, Pothencode, and Chirayinkeezhu, Varkala block has now moved to the semi-critical category.

The Haritha Keralam Mission and the local bodies together are taking up conservation activities based on availability of space and time and through special planning to ensure water security in future.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.