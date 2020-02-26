All attaining 18 by Sept. to be on voters’ list: CEO

Those completing 18 years of age by September will be added to the voters’ list through continuous revisions, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena has said.

Speaking at the review meeting of the Election department officials at the Periyar House in Thekkady on Wednesday, Mr Meena said a joint verification would be conducted under the Idukki and Theni District Collectors to find dual voters card in border taluks of Peerumade and Udumbanchola.

The revision to the voters’ list should be transparent, he said, adding the officials should clearly explain the reason for cancelling the name in the list. A notice should be issued and the voters concerned should be heard before cancelling the names.

The inspection of facilities in the buildings to function as polling stations should be started soon, Mr Meena said, adding the respective village officers should give a detailed report in this regard.

Differently abled

The polling stations should have facilities for the differently abled. If requested, the differently abled should be provided vehicles for to-and-fro trip to the polling stations. Steps should be taken to reach the aged people above 100 years old at their house and collect their votes.

The Election Commission will recommend increase in the payment of booth-level officers to ₹12,000.

He said a district-level portal should be created and steps taken to rectify the complaints from the public. Mr Meena said stern action would be taken against those officials who were indifferent towards the election process.

Duality

The Tamil Nadu CEO had rectified 70 cases of duality in the voters’ list in the border constituencies, Mr Meena said and added that a few more persons were also found to be in both the voters’ list.

They would also be corrected soon. The officials of the Election Department should be prepared for holding the election at any time when it was being announced, he added.

District Collector H. Dinesan and Deputy Collector (Election) M.N. Rathi also attended the meeting.