All arrangements set for Karkidaka Vavu

Various temple authorities and the district administration have made all arrangements for the devotees to pay obeisance to their ancestors during Karkidaka Vavu that falls on July 31.

In Kollam balitarpan rites will be held in a number of locations that include Thirumullavaram, Mundakkal Papanasini, Adissamangalam, Azheekkal, Paravur Panamoodu Temple, Kattil Mekathil Temple and Ashtamudi Sree Veerabhadra Swamy Temple.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at Thirumullavaram Sri Maha Vishnu Swami Temple, a major point where thousands of devotees are expected. Licensed priests will lead the rituals at the huge pandals erected on the beach where many persons can perform the rite at a time.

Balitarpan kits

Balitarpan kits will be available in temple premises and lifeguards will be present to ensure the security of the devotees. Thadathil Madam T.K.Chandrasekhara Swami will be the chief priest conducting the rites at Mundakkal Papanasam beach.

There will be separate pandals and priests for conducting thilaholamm and the Sree Narayana Gurudeva Manidiram committee will distribute 10,000 tree saplings on the occasion.

Service of Marine Enforcement, Fisheries, Fire and Safety and Police departments will ensure the safety of devotees stepping into the sea as part of the ritual.

The authorities have also arranged stalls where pooja material, towels and almanacs will be available.

The temple authorities have informed that the rituals will start at 6 a.m. and end by 6 p.m. at Ashtamudi Sree Veerabhadra Swamy Temple, Ashtamudi.

Astrologer and tantric scholar Vanmala P.V. Vishwanathan will be the celebrant overseeing the bali rites while temple chief priest N.Sukumaran and priest Harikumar will supervise all poojas including thilahomam.

The temple has also ensured special provisions for women devotees.

Special KSRTC services will be operated to reach the temple from Kollam, Kundara and Anchalumoodu depots on Wednesday from 5 a.m.

In Adissamangalam Maha Vishnu Temple, Puthoor, arrangements are in place for 1,000 persons to perform the rite at a time.

Sreesailam Narayanan Namboothiri will conduct the bali rites and temple priest Vasudevarau Somayajippad will supervise the thilahomam from 4 a.m.

Security measures

The district administration has tightened security measures at all major locations along with arranging medical and ambulance facilities. Food and Safety Department will ensure the quality of food and green protocol will be in force at all the places.