All arrangements in place for State LSG Day celebrations

February 10, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOLLAM

All arrangements are in place for the State Local Self Government (LSG) Day celebrations being held in Kottarakara on Februray 18 and 19 , said Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal at a review meeting on Saturday.

Along with cultural programmes, exhibitions and seminars on contemporary topics will be part of the celebration. Performances will be held at three venues and the mega music programme by Stephen Devassy is part of the schedule. Kathaprasangam, Kollam’s own art form, Kathakali and other dance performances will also be staged during the event. Seminars on a rage of topics that include Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Sustainable Development, E-Governance and Digital Literacy and Waste Management will be organised as part of the LSG Day celebrations.

While more than 60 stalls will be part of the exhibition, representatives from all the local self-government bodies of the State will attend the event. Apart from the main venue at Mar Thoma Jubilee Mandiram, Kottarakara, the organisers have set up a number of other venues in the city for various programmes. Arrangements have been made for food, accommodation and transportation of delegates from LSGs across the State. Kottarakara municipal chairman S. R. Ramesh, Panchayat President’s Association president C. Unnikrishnan, people’s representatives and other officials attended the meeting.

