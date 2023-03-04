All arrangements in place for SSLC, higher secondary exams

March 04, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

All arrangements have been completed for the SSLC, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary examinations in the State.

As many as 4,19,362 regular students and 192 private candidates will appear for the SSLC examinations from March 9 to 29 in 2,960 centres. Of these, 2,13,801 are boys and 2,05,561 girls. The number of candidates from government schools is 1,40,703; that from aided schools is 2,51,567; and from unaided schools is 27,092, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty told a press conference here on Saturday.

As many as 518 students will appear for the examinations in eight schools in the Gulf region and 289 students in nine schools in the Lakshadweep region.

The examinations will begin at 9.30 a.m. More than 18,000 teachers will appear for valuation duty in 70 camps from April 3 to 26. Tabulation process will be held simultaneously beginning April 5. The examination results will be declared in the second week of May.

HSS examinations

A total of 4,25,361 students will appear for the Plus One higher secondary examinations and 4,42,067 for the Plus Two examinations in 2,023 examination centres from March 10 to 30. Of the total Plus One candidates, 39,559 will appear in the open school category; 3,84,268 in the regular category; and 1,534 in the technical category.

Of the Plus Two candidates, 41,942 will take the exam in the open school category; 3,98,127 in the regular category; and 1,998 in the technical category.

The higher secondary examinations too will begin at 9.30 a.m. There will be a gap of one day between the examinations.

Nearly 25,000 teachers will likely appear for valuation duty in 80 camps that will function from April 3 to the first week of May.

VHSE examinations

Like the higher secondary examinations, the vocational higher secondary examinations too will be held from March 10 to 30. As many as 28,820 students will appear for the Plus One examinations and 30,740 for the Plus Two examinations in 389 centres. The examinations will begin at 9.30 a.m. Nearly 3,500 teachers will be needed for duty in eight valuation centres from April 3.

Classes 1 to 9

The examinations for Classes 1 to 9 will be held from March 13 to 30. These examinations will be held in the afternoon.

Asked about changing the timings for the school examinations in the wake of warnings to avoid direct exposure to sunlight from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. said since the public examinations would be held in the morning, the school examinations were scheduled for the afternoon. At present, there was no scope for a change in the timings, he said, calling for cooperation from parents.