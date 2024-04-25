All arrangements in place for polls in Kollam

April 25, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOLLAM

All arrangements for the Lok Sabha elections have been completed in the district and a centralised ‘war room’ has started functioning for real-time monitoring of the election process, Collector N. Devidas has said.

As voting machines were taken out of the strongrooms on Thursday morning, the deployment of officials for the election work began. Voting materials were distributed under the supervision of assistant returning officers from distribution centres for all the seven Assembly segments coming under Kollam Lok Sabha constituency.

All basic facilities such as drinking water, toilet, ramp and lighting have been provided in the booths. The sector officers have arranged wheelchairs for emergencies while webcasting system, security and micro-observers were ensured in 88 polling stations that were identified as critical.

Each Assembly constituency has five model polling stations and one women-friendly pink polling station each. Necessary instructions have also been given to the political parties regarding election expenses.

There will be a total of 9,250 officials for conducting the election in the district. There are 21,32,427 voters, including 11,17,658 female voters, 10,14,747 male voters, and 22 transgender voters in the 1,951 polling stations in the district.

Voting will start at 7 a,m. and end by 6 p.m. Apart from the Kerala Police, Tamil Nadu and Central Police teams will be present for maintaining law and order. A total of 99 static surveillance teams, 33 flying squads, 22 video surveillance teams, 11 video viewing teams, 12 anti-defacement squads, and three model code officers will also be responsible for surveillance.

The District Collector said the deployment of presiding officer and first, second, and third polling officers had been completed in all the polling booths in Kollam. A total of 2,325 presiding officers have been deployed in the 1,951 booths in Kollam.

