All arrangements in place for polling in tribal panchayat

April 25, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - IDUKKI

The district administration has made all arrangements for a smooth polling at the first tribal panchayat in Edamalakkudy under the Munnar forest division.

According to officials, this is the remotest tribal grama panchayat in the State. Polling officials arrived at the polling booths on Wednesday and will return only late on Friday after the completion of voting.

According to the officials, polling booths have been set up in Edamalakkudy tribal school, Mulakutharakudy community hall, and Parappayarkudy Eco Development Committee Centre.

Devikulam Subcollector V.M Jayakrishnan told The Hindu that three extra EVMs have been allotted to ensure smooth polling. Two additional vehicles have also been also allotted to the polling team to ensure smooth travel through the forest route.

Mr. Jayakrishnan said that out of three polling station, two polling booths have no network connectivity. “The timely poll updates will be shared through the police wireless system at Mulakutharakkudy and Parappayarkudy booths. The police have set up a wireless station at Keppakkad, a base camp.

Mr. Jayakrishnan said that forest department watchers are accompanying the polling team to prevent any animal attacks inside the forest.

The panchayat has 1,844 registered voters.

In the previous elections at Edamalakkudy, Ham radio was used to transmit real-time voting details. But the facility was not available during the Assembly election