All arrangements in place for Nehru Trophy Boat Race

The 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) will be held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on Saturday. The event will be inaugurated by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas at 2 p.m.

As many as 74 boats, including 19 chundan vallams (snake boats), will participate under nine categories in the NTBR. Besides snake boat race, competitions will be held under churulan; iruttu kuthi ‘A’; iruttu kuthi ‘B; iruttu kuthi ‘C’; veppu ‘A’; veppu ‘B’; thekkanodi thara; and thekkanodi kettu categories. Modern starting and photo-finish systems will be used in the regatta.

While competitions of small boats will begin at 11 a.m., the snake boat race is scheduled to start after the inaugural function at 2 p.m. The snake boat competition will begin with heats. Based on timings recorded in five heats, the top four boats will fight it out in the final for the famed Nehru trophy.

This year, the NTBR is organised without much fanfare. The annual regatta, originally scheduled for August 10, was rescheduled following the Wayanad landslides. Those who booked tickets online before August 10 can use the same tickets to watch the race on Saturday.

Security has been beefed up in Alappuzha in view of the event. Around 1,800 police and traffic personnel will be deployed on the race day.

District Collector Alex Varghese has declared a local holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Ambalappuzha, Kuttanad, Cherthala, Karthikappally and Chengannur taluks on Saturday, in view of the NTBR. However, public examinations will be held as scheduled.