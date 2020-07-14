All arrangements in place for KEAM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 July 2020 23:40 IST

1,10,250 candidates to take exams

All arrangements are in place for KEAM 2020, the State entrance examinations for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses on Thursday. Safeguards have also been put in place to segregate candidates in line with the COVID-19 protocol.

Consequent to a decision taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a day ago, 60 students in the critical containment zone in Thiruvananthapuram have been allotted a new examination centre at St. Antony’s Higher Secondary School, Valiyathura.

A total of 1,10,250 students have registered for the examination consisting of two papers that will be held in the morning and afternoon. The examination will be conducted at 343 centres across the State and in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai.

Mr. Vijayan, who briefed mediapersons on Tuesday, said separate rooms had been arranged in each centre for candidates in quarantine as well as those who came from containment zones and hotspots in other parts of the country. Short visit passes had been issued for candidates coming from other States.

Police personnel would be deployed at examination centres and bus stops to ensure physical distancing. The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services had been tasked with disinfecting the centres before and after the examination.