All arrangements in place for counting of votes in Alappuzha, Mavelikara constituencies

All arrangements are in place for counting votes in the Alappuzha and Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituencies on Tuesday.

The votes polled in the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency will be counted at St. Joseph’s College for Women, St. Joseph’s High School, Alappuzha and St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School, Alappuzha. The counting of votes polled in the Mavelikara Lok Sabha seat will take place at Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara.

District Collector Alex Varghese reviewed the preparations. Officials said that strong rooms would be opened after 7 a.m. The counting will begin at 8 a.m. Postal ballots will be counted first.

Fourteen counting tables have been arranged for each Assembly segment in both the constituencies. As many as 759 personnel have been appointed to count votes polled in the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. Seven hundred sixty-eight personnel have been appointed for the process in the Mavelikara constituency. All counting tables and personnel will be under camera surveillance. Central observers and micro observers will monitor the entire process.

Electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches and cameras, will not be allowed at counting centres. Security has been tightened in and around the centres.

In connection with the counting of votes, District Collector Alex Varghese has declared a holiday on Tuesday for various educational institutions close to the counting centres. They are St. Joseph’s School, Leo XIII School, SDV Boys School, SDV Girls School, SDV JB School, SDV Central School and T.D. Higher Secondary School in Alappuzha and St. Mary’s Cathedral Public School, Kallumala, Mar Ivanios College of Arts and Science, Kallumala and Mar Ivanios Lower Primary School, Kallumala, Bishop Moore Vidyapith and CMS Lower Primary School in Mavelikara.

Besides, the District Collector also declared a holiday from June 3 to June 9 for St. Joseph’s High School, St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School and St. Joseph’s College for Women where the counting of votes polled in the Alappuzha Lok Sabha segment will take place.