All arrangements in place for counting in Kollam

Preparations for the counting of votes for all seven Assembly segments of the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency have been completed and the counting will be held at St. Aloysius School, Thangassery, from 8 a.m. At present the EVM machines and postal ballots are being kept at the counting centre as per the norms of the Election Commission.

The process of setting up counting halls and other related infrastructure is in the final stage. Election Commission has appointed two counting observers to monitor the counting process. Provisions have been made for counting postal ballots in a specially arranged hall under the supervision of the Returning Officer. A total of 14 tables are arranged in each hall for EVM counting while there will be 33 tables for postal ballot counting.

EVM counting will be completed in maximum 14 rounds and all postal ballots will be counted till the specified time. More than 1,300 counting officers have been deployed and trained for the purpose. Instructions have already been given to all the candidates regarding the counting procedures. After EVM counting, the VVPAT slips of the five polling stations selected from each Assembly segment will be counted separately.

Holiday declared

District Collector has declared holiday for St. Aloysius School, the counting centre, from June 3 to 5, and for Karmela Rani Training College, Thangassery, and Trinity Lyceum School, Thangassery, on June 4, the day of counting.

There will be a three-tier cordoning system for security purpose. At the outer cordon there will be a magistrate along with the local police to check identity. The first layer of security will start from a radius of 100 metres around the counting premises/campus. It will be demarcated as a pedestrian zone and vehicles will not be allowed within this limit.

Display of results

There will be proper barricading along this border and the identity of candidates/counting agents and counting officers will be checked at Tier 1. After the counting of votes, the voting machines and related documents will be sealed and kept in the treasury strongrooms and warehouse as per the Election Commission guidelines. Elaborate arrangements for publishing the results in each round including display facility for the public have been arranged.