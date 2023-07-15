All arrangements in place for ‘bali tharpan’ on Karkidakavavu

July 15, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOLLAM

Elaborate arrangements have been made by various temples and the district administration to carry out bali tharpan rituals during Karkidakavavu that falls on July 17. Since thousands of devotees are expected to pay obeisance to their ancestors, security has been tightened in all major locations, including Mundakkal Papanasham, Thirumullavaram, Paravur Panamoodu, Azheekal, and Ashtamudi Triveni Sangam.

Meanwhile, devotees will not be allowed to conduct any rites in Sasthamcotta Lake in order to prevent water pollution. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has set up a huge pandal that can accommodate over 500 devotees on Thirumullavaram beach. More than 10,000 kits containing puja material required for bali tharpan have been prepared and special facilities will be provided for women to perform the ritual.

N. Balamurali, former Sabarimala melshanti and the chief priest of Puthiyakavu Bhagawathy temple, will formally inaugurate the ritual by lighting a five-wick lamp. Around 15 priests under Thadathil Madam T.K. Chandrasekhara Swami will conduct the rites on the Mundakkal Papanasam beach.

Sapling distribution

The Sree Narayana Gurudeva Manidiram committee has made elaborate arrangements to conduct thilahomam and 15,000 tree saplings from the Forest department will be distributed on the occasion. The services of doctors, ambulances, fire force, police, marine enforcement, divers, lifeguards, and KSRTC will available for the devotees.

Special prayers

On June 16 evening, there will be special prayers and payasam distribution. The event will be attended by M. Naushad, MLA; Mayor Prasanna Earnest; and Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu. Bali tharpan rites will start around 4 a.m. at Adissamangalam Maha Vishnu Temple, Puthoor, and arrangements are in place for 1,000 persons to perform the ritual at a time.

Sreesailam Narayanan Namboothiri will lead the bali rites and Vasudevarau Somayajippad will supervise the thilahomam. According to the temple authorities, rituals will start at 5 a.m. and end by 4 p.m. at Ashtamudi Sree Veerabhadra Swamy Temple, Ashtamudi. Around 500 persons can perform the ritual at a time and Vanmala P.V. Vishwanathan will be the celebrant overseeing the bali rites.

KSRTC services

He will be assisted by 25 other priests, including temple chief priest N. Sukumaran. Special KSRTC services will be operated to the temple from Kollam, Kundara and Anchalumoodu depots from 5 a.m. on Monday.