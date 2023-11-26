HamberMenu
All arrangements being made for State school arts fete: DDC meet

November 26, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The District Development Committee (DDC) has decided to ensure the coordination of various departments for the smooth conduct of State School Arts Festival.

From preparing venues to other requirements, all arrangements will be flawless for the festival that begins in January, said District Collector N. Devidas, who chaired the DDC meeting.

The need to restrict heavy goods vehicles during school-office hours and the rise in human-animal conflict near Pathanapuram were the other issues discussed. People’s representatives demanded to expedite the tendering process for solar fencing project in forest areas and complete the maintenance of high mast lights in a timely manner.

While setting up police aid post in Punalur and deploying more cops during Sabarimala pilgrimage season were other suggestions made before the committee, some representatives demanded to make the ambulance services in the district more efficient. Strengthening vehicle checks in the accident-prone Punalur-Shencottah route, rescheduling the timings of Chengannur-Kollam KSRTC services and operating police boats in Munroe Thuruthu were the among the subjects that came up for the consideration of DDC.

People’s representatives also pointed out the need to intensify the steps for the construction IHRD college’s new building.

The committee discussed the construction of Maliyekkal flyover and approach road and the restoration of the roads dug up for laying pipelines in connection with Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The DDC also reviewed the progress of various projects and works related to New Kerala Sadas. District Police Chief (Kollam City) Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief (Kollam Rural) Sabu Mathew, Sub Collector Mukund Thakur, District Planning Officer P. J. Amina, officials and the representatives of MLAs were present.

