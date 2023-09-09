ADVERTISEMENT

ALIMCO devices distributed

September 09, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, inaugurating a programme in which ALIMCO devices for the physically challenged persons were distributed at Vaniyamkulam, Palakkad, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Aids and assistive devices made by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) were distributed to people with physical disabilities under the Union government’s ADIP (Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids Appliances) programme at a function held at T.R.K. Higher Secondary School, Vaniyamkulam, on Saturday.

Inaugurating the function, V.K. Sreekandan, MP, said that parents and relatives who sincerely take care of the physically challenged were a role model for the society. He said that similar camps would be organised at different parts of the district.

As many as 362 beneficiaries were chosen from 582 applicants for the ALIMCO appliances. The devices distributed at the camp included tricycles, crutches, walking sticks, hearing aids, smartphones, Braille kits, wheelchairs, and prosthetic legs.

District Panchayat vice-president C.K. Chamunny presided over the function. ALIMCO deputy manager Ashok Kumar Pal, Vaniyamkulam panchayat president K. Gangadharan, Social Security Mission district coordinator Moosa Pathiyil, and Save the Family State committee member K. Khader Mohideen spoke.

