ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander Thomas is Kerala State Human Rights Commission. chief

Updated - July 24, 2024 09:09 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 08:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Alexander Thomas

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has approved the recommendation to appoint former acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala Alexander Thomas as chairperson of the Kerala State Human Rights Commission.

A high-level committee comprising the Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker, and the Leader of the Opposition unanimously recommended the name of Mr. Thomas to the Governor. He was a High Court judge from January 23, 2014 to September 4, 2023, and in July 2023 was acting Chief Justice too, a statement from the commission said on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US