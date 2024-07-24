GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alexander Thomas is SHRC chief

Published - July 24, 2024 08:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Alexander Thomas

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has approved the recommendation to appoint former acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala Alexander Thomas as chairperson of the Kerala State Human Rights Commission.

A high-level committee comprising the Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker, and the Leader of the Opposition unanimously recommended the name of Mr. Thomas to the Governor. He was a High Court judge from January 23, 2014 to September 4, 2023, and in July 2023 was acting Chief Justice too, a statement from the commission said on Wednesday.

