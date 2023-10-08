ADVERTISEMENT

Alex P. James ranked among top 1% scientists

October 08, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

This is the third time that DUK Dean has found place in the Stanford University–Elsevier Rankings

The Hindu Bureau

Alex P. James

Digital University Kerala (DUK) Dean (Academics) Alex P. James has been ranked among the top 1% scientists in the world in a survey jointly conducted by Stanford University and Netherlands-based publishing company Elsevier BV. Dr. James is ranked 199 among 1,11,935 scientists in the world and fifth in India in the field of Electrical and Electronics Engineering. This is the third time he has found place in the Stanford University–Elsevier Rankings.

As many as 28 experts from India have been featured in the top 1% scientists consecutively for the last two years. Dr. James’ research is neural networks and chaotic circuits is known to have far-reaching implications for artificial intelligence (AI) and chaotic systems modelling. His work enhances data analysis and control systems, thereby paving the way for exciting possibilities in AI.

He was recently Associate Editor in Chief and Associate Editor of IEEE Circuits and Systems Society’s flagship journals, viz., IEEE Open Journal of Circuits and Systems, and IEEE Transactions on Biomedical Circuits and Systems respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US