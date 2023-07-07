ADVERTISEMENT

Alert sounded as shutter of Peringalkuthu dam opened

July 07, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Thrissur

Two-and-a-half-year-old girl drowns in water canal

The Hindu Bureau

Water gushing forth after a shutter of the Peringalkuthu dam was opened on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An alert was sounded for people residing on the banks of the Chalakudy river as one of the shutters of the Peringalkuthu dam was opened by 4 ft on Friday.

People are banned from bathing and washing in the river as the water level is expected to rise. Taking photographs near the river is also prohibited for now. Tahsildars have been asked to make arrangements, including preparation of rehabilitation camps, in case of emergency.

Meanwhile, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl drowned in a water canal near her house at Chammannur, near Punnayurkulam. The deceased was Athidi, daughter of Saneesh Palakkal. Though the child was rushed to a hospital, her life could not be saved.

The District Collector has directed the authorities to remove the temporary bund in front of the Enamavu lock to prevent water-logging. The lock regulates the water flow from Thrissur city and nearby places to the sea. The bund was constructed after the lock had developed technical issues.

Meanwhile, shutters of the Idiyanchira regulator were opened as severe water-logging was reported in Mullassery, Elavally and Venkidangu panchayats.

The Animal Husbandry department has opened control rooms for the assistance of farmers. The service of veterinary doctors will be ensured even during nights.

