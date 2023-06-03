Alert on water-borne diseases

June 03, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The District Medical Officer (DMO) has called for alert against water-borne diseases.

The possibility of spread of diarrhoeal illnesses, typhoid, and jaundice was more during the rainy season, a statement from the DMO said.

Only water that has been boiled and cooled should be used for drinking. Keep such water handy when venturing outside. Water and food should be kept covered always. Avoid water and food that is kept open and prepared in unhygienic conditions in roadside stalls.

Avoid stale and dirty food. Wash vegetable and fruits in clean water before consumption. Wash hands using soap before cooking and before and after consuming food.

Wash hands with soap after defecation. Do not urinate or defecate in the open. Keep houses and their premises clean. Dispose of food waste and other solid waste properly.

Trim nails regularly and keep them clean. Take care to trim the nails of children.

Well water should be protected from getting polluted. Wells should have walls around them. Chlorinate well water once in two weeks. Surroundings of wells and public taps should be kept clean.

Drinking water pumping stations, both big and small, should ensure chlorination and purification of water.

In case of any symptoms, seek medical treatment without delay. Do not resort to self-treatment, the statement said.