Alert on water-borne diseases

With the temperature soaring high, the Health Department has issued an alert urging the public to take basic precautionary measures to avoid dehydration and water-borne diseases.

Those who are travelling or remain exposed to sun from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. have been advised to use loose cotton clothes and sunblock lotion.

Since there is a high chance for dehydration, increasing the intake of water is also important. Headache, muscle cramps, excessive sweating, fatigue and dizziness are the symptoms of dehydration and at times excessive exposure to the sun can lead to paralysis.

Proper shade

People experiencing a rise in body temperature should be moved to places with proper shade and their body should be wiped with cotton dipped in cold water.

As many parts of the district are already hit by water shortage, there is the risk of getting infected with water-borne diseases.

“Drink boiled water to prevent the outbreak of water-borne diseases such as cholera, typhoid and jaundice. There is also a possibility for chickenpox outbreaks,” said the District Medical Officer.

Avoid self-medication

The department has instructed the public to avoid self-medication and get professional help from the nearest government hospital.

Those coming into contact with contaminated water should take doxycycline as a precautionary measure against leptospirosis.

Since stagnant water is an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes, all containers should be kept covered to avoid vector-borne diseases.

Larve density

In a recently conducted survey it was found that mosquito larve density is high in many places in the district, including some areas coming under the Corporation limits.