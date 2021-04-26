Alert on coastal swell surge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

26 April 2021 17:48 IST

Rough seas expected near low-lying coastal areas till April 28

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has put the Kerala coast on a swell surge alert till April 28.

The sea will be rough close to the shore and low-lying coastal areas in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kochi, Ponnani, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargod are likely to experience surges intermittently till the night of April 28 during high tide.

Swell waves with a height of one to 1.5 metres are likely along the coast, INCOIS said.

Fishermen and coastal populations have been advised to remain cautious. Plying boats near the coast should be avoided. Boats should be anchored at a fair distance from each other, to avoid damage from collisions.

Water-based recreational activities along the coast and taking boats out from the shore should be avoided, INCOIS and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said. However, deep-sea fishing can be carried out as the effects of swell surge in the open ocean is likely to be minimal.