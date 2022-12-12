Alert issued as IMD forecasts heavy rain in Kozhikode

December 12, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Many roads in Kozhikode were flooded in the heavy rain that lashed the city. A scene from Kottuli on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode district administration has issued an alert in the wake of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall till Tuesday. A release quoting District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy said those living in the coastal belt and low-lying areas should be vigilant. There is a chance of waterlogging in low-lying areas and road accidents in upland areas. Since there was a possibility of heavy fog in hilly areas along with the downpour, night travel should be avoided except in case of emergency, the release added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US