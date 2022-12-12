Alert issued as IMD forecasts heavy rain in Kozhikode

  1. EPaper
December 12, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Many roads in Kozhikode were flooded in the heavy rain that lashed the city. A scene from Kottuli on Monday.

Many roads in Kozhikode were flooded in the heavy rain that lashed the city. A scene from Kottuli on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode district administration has issued an alert in the wake of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall till Tuesday. A release quoting District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy said those living in the coastal belt and low-lying areas should be vigilant. There is a chance of waterlogging in low-lying areas and road accidents in upland areas. Since there was a possibility of heavy fog in hilly areas along with the downpour, night travel should be avoided except in case of emergency, the release added.

