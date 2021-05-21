Alert issued after dengue-causing viruses found

KOLLAM

21 May 2021 17:51 IST

The Health Department issued an alert on Friday after four types of viruses causing dengue fever were found in the district.

The department has urged the public to step up dengue preventive measures, including source eradication as Aedes mosquito spreading the disease thrives in stagnant water. Since open vessels, utensils, tiers, flowerpots and terraces can be potential mosquito breeding sources, the authorities have instructed the residents to observe May 23 and all upcoming Sundays as dry days to destroy breeding sources in houses and farms.

High fever, shivering, headache, joint pain and skin rash are the primary symptoms of dengue. “Dengue fever with bleeding can be very dangerous and those who develop the above mentioned symptoms have been advised to seek medical assistance at the earliest,” said District Medical Officer R. Sreelatha.

Since continuing rain has formed swamps in several parts of the district, the department has directed the public to take necessary precautions against the possible spread of leptospirosis (rat fever) transmitted by rodents, cattle and other animals. Stepping into water or soil contaminated with the urine or excreta of the infected animals will cause the disease in human beings. High fever, shivering, headache, muscle pain and discomfort in eyes due to light exposure are the primary symptoms of leptospirosis.

“Persons who develop the symptoms after coming into contact with contaminated water or working in fields should go to the nearest health centres and take preventive medicines,” said the DMO. Places in the district that reported the highest cases of leptospirosis including Kollam Corporation and Nedumbana, Thrikkovilvattam, Vilakudy, Kadakkal and Kalluvathukal panchayats have been asked to stay alert. “Seeking treatment in the initial stage itself is very important as the disease can affect internal organs and be fatal,” she added.

The department has strengthened fever surveillance in all hospitals and precautionary treatment will be provided to all those in the high-risk category.