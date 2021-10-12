Alert in Wayanad district

KALPETTA

12 October 2021 17:55 IST

Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha, who also heads the District Disaster Management Authority, has issued an advisory to the public in the wake of an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the district from Tuesday to Friday.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in isolated areas in the district in the next 24 hours. Hence, people living in areas prone to natural calamities should be alert, said Ms. Geetha. Travel and trekking to hilly areas should be avoided. People who live on the banks of rivers should be vigilant as there might be chances of flash floods, she added.

All village offices and offices of local bodies in the district should remain open on October 14, 15 and 17. The officials of the institutions should not go on leave without the Collector’s prior permission, said Ms. Geetha.

