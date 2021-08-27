Alert in Wayanad district

KALPETTA

27 August 2021 23:41 IST

Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla, who also heads the District Disaster Management Authority, issued an advisory to the public in the wake of an orange alert issued by the IMD in the district from Saturday to Monday.

The IMD has forecast a rainfall of 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm in isolated areas in the next 24 hours. Hence, people living in areas prone to natural calamities should be alert, Ms. Abdulla said. Travel and trekking to hilly areas should be avoided. People who live on the banks of rivers should be vigilant as there might be chances of opening the shutters of major dams, if the water levels rose in heavy rain, she said.

Advertising

Advertising