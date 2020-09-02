Alert against misuse of ‘Jan Aushadhi’ brand

Officials asked not to issue licences to drug stores using the name of Centre’s flagship scheme

Kozhikode

The State Drugs Control Department has alerted its officials against issuing licences to retail pharmacy outlets who misuse the ‘Jan Aushadhi’ brand name in their hoardings and advertisements.

This follows reports about a pharmacy chain titled ‘Jan Aushadhi Sangh’ running outlets named ‘JAS Medicals’ in Kottayam district recently.

Many people reportedly mistook it to be the retail pharmacy outlets run by the Central government’s flagship scheme to provide generic medicines at cheap rates to the people. Those who wanted to set up medical stores under the scheme too were reportedly misled by these outlets.

According to sources, assistant drugs controllers in districts were informed that the Bureau of Pharma Public Sector Undertakings of India (BPPI) retains the trademark titles ‘Jan Aushadhi’ as well as the ‘Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana’. Licences shall not be issued to anyone with either the title ‘Jan Aushadhi’ or similar brand names that could create confusion among people.

The State Drugs Controller pointed out that the BPPI had taken action against those who misused the brand name.

The assistant drugs controllers were asked to examine if licences were being issued in the name of ‘JAS Medicals’ and if they were putting up hoardings and billboards with the ‘Jan Aushadhi’ brand name. Also, it should be examined if retail pharmacy outlets are using the same name they provide while applying for licence in their billboards and hoardings as well.

Sandeep Kumar, State nodal officer, BPPI, was not available for comments. It is learnt, however, that the above-mentioned retail chain based in Central India is run by a group of people who were earlier associated with the BPPI. They were later removed from their posts for violating norms.