Thiruvananthapuram

16 October 2021 21:35 IST

Caution on spread of dengue, chikungunya and leptospirosis

The Health Department has sounded an alert against the outbreak of infectious diseases now that heavy rains have inundated large parts of the State .

Health Minister Veena George convened a meeting of the district medical officers to assess the preparedness of districts. She directed the Director of Health Services and the Director of Medical Education to ensure that hospitals are prepared to meet any emergency situation arising out of rain and flooding.

If required, hospitals should arrange special care facilities for people . Adequate stock of drugs should be ensured and relief camps should be organised maintaining all COVID protocols. Antigen test facilities will be arranged in camps

The Health Department has sounded an alert against infectious diseases, which might break out in the aftermath of rains. People should be careful about drinking only water which is boiled and cooled.

Water stagnation can lead to the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes which spread dengue and chikungunya, while contact with contaminated rain water also poses the threat of leptospirosis. People in all flood-affected areas and voluntary work force should be administered doxycycline as prophylaxis to prevent leptospirosis

The Principal Health Secretary and other senior Health officials were present at the meetings.