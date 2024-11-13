 />
Alert against hepatitis A in Kollam

Published - November 13, 2024 08:31 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of multiple cases, the District Medical Office has issued an alert against hepatitis A in Kollam.

A waterborne disease, hepatitis A is spread through contaminated water and food. Symptoms of jaundice can appear within 15 to 45 days of the virus entering the body. Fever, headache, loss of appetite, vomiting, fatigue, dark urine, and yellowing of the eyes are the main symptoms. Health officials have advised to drink only boiled water and avoid mixing boiled and normal water under any circumstances. It has been instructed to avoid welcome drinks at functions like weddings and carry boiled water when sending children to school or going to work. While water in tanks and wells should be cholrinated as per the directions of health workers, even chlorinated water should be boiled before drinking. “Boil water from RO plants, filters, public distribution systems, and mineral water bottles before drinking. Do not use unchlorinated water for cooking, washing utensils, or rinsing your mouth. Wash hands with soap before handling food, after eating, and after using the toilet. Avoid eating stale food or food left open and the hygiene of those preparing food and the place where food is prepared is important. If you experience any symptoms, seek immediate medical help and avoid self-medication,” said the officials.

