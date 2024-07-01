GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alert against communicable diseases

Updated - July 01, 2024 08:57 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 08:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The district medical administration has sounded an alert following a spike in cases of dengue fever, H1N1 and leptospirosis.

The public have been advised to seek medical assistance if they develop symptoms like fever, headache, joint pain, cough, fatigue, chills, vomiting or diarrhoea.

Citizens working in waterlogged areas, those handling animals, construction labourers, employment guarantee workers, farmers and sanitation workers have been directed to take Doxycyclin tablets for leptospirosis after consulting a doctor. Those with diabetes, hypertension, cardiac issues, pregnant women, obesity and bed ridden patients are advised to be more cautious.

A press release quoting the district medical officer said Oseltamivir tablet for treatment of H1N1 was available free of cost at government health centres. For teleconsultation, log in to esanjeevaniopd.in and for clearing doubts, contact DISHA at 1056/104/04712552056.

