Aleida Guevara calls for people’s solidarity in support of Cuba

Aleida Guevara March, daughter of Ernesto Che Guevara, has said that people of Cuba need the solidarity of people all over the world to survive the blockade of the United States.

Addressing a public function here organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to accord a civic reception to her here on Thursday, Ms. March said that unity of the people of Cuba to uphold certain values helped them survive the onslaught of imperialism. More people had to be inspired by the people who lived in revolutionary thoughts and actions, she said.

“I am proud to see that my great father is still living in the minds of people here whose culture is different,” she told the audience. Emphasising the importance of education, Ms. March said that an educated population was free from fear.

Inaugurating the reception function, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that Che was a great revolutionary who had fought against the virus of U.S. imperialism. Over the past six decades, Cuba could survive the U.S. imperialism because of the political will power of the Cuban people, he noted.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby presided over the function. Ms. March also released a set of books published by ‘Samatha’, a publishing venture by women. The reception was followed by cultural programmes and gathering of the families of slain party workers.