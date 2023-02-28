AlCUEF demands implementation of UGC special scheme for non-teaching staff

February 28, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The national council meeting of the All India College and University Employees Federation (AlCUEF) has demanded that the Centre implement the University Grants Commission (UGC) special scheme for all non-teaching staff of colleges in the country.

The meeting held at Farook College here recently also expressed concern over the adverse impact of the National Pension Scheme (NPS) on employees’ retirement benefits and the need to withdraw it immediately.

In a memorandum submitted to the Centre and State governments, the AlCUEF said the UGC scheme for teaching staff had been implemented successfully and provided significant benefits to the employees. It argued that non-teaching staff was also an integral part of the higher education system and deserved to be included in the scheme.

The meeting also highlighted the flaws in the National Education Policy (NEP) and the need for a comprehensive education policy that considers all stakeholders’ concerns, including those of teaching and non-teaching staff.

Speaking on the occasion, AlCUEF president R.B Singh emphasised the need for the government to address employees’ concerns and work towards providing better working conditions and benefits.

The national council concluded with a resolution to begin a movement jointly with all sections of service organisations along with trade unions to fight against the NPS and NEP and to push for the inclusion of the UGC scheme for non-teaching staff.

A national seminar on ‘Beyond the Classroom’ for college employees, including administrative staff, was held on the occasion. The seminar was aimed at exploring the various ways in which college employees could go beyond their traditional roles to benefit students and the college community.

In his keynote address, T. Mohamed Saleem, principal of Farook Training College, stressed the importance of administrative staff in creating a welcoming and supportive environment for students. AlCUEF State president M. Murali presided over the function.