ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls: Alathur victory saves LDF’s face in Kerala

Updated - June 04, 2024 08:27 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 08:14 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

SC/ST Welfare Minister K. Radhakrishnan became the saving grace for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in an election swept away by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

His victory over UDF incumbent Ramya Haridas with a margin of 20,111 votes in Alathur made him the lone LDF candidate to represent Kerala in the 18th Lok Sabha. If it was A.M. Ariff for the CPI(M) in Alappuzha in 2019, it is Mr. Radhakrishnan this time for the party.

Mr. Radhakrishnan polled 4,03,447 votes (40.66 per cent) of the 9,92,268 votes counted, when Ms. Haridas got 3,83,336 votes (38.63 per cent). Mr. Radhakrishnan’s victory had a special sheen as he pulled it against many odds in the midst of a UDF State-wide sweep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Haridas had won from Alathur with a margin of 1,58,968 votes in 2019. Mr. Radhakrishnan’s affable nature, coupled with a clean image as a performing minister in the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet, helped him deliver a shock to Ms. Haridas and the UDF.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Haridas had faced allegations of non-presence in the constituency when she contested for the second time. The gains made by BJP candidate T.N. Sarasu in Alathur too proved fatal for Ms. Haridas.

Ms. Sarasu polled 1.88 lakh votes (19 per cent) in Alathur, where the BJP is widely considered to be weak. In 2019, NDA candidate T.V. Babu had polled only 89,837 votes (8.82 per cent). The increase of one lakh votes for Ms. Sarasu has caused much worries for Ms. Haridas and the UDF in Alathur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US