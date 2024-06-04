Lok Sabha polls: Alathur victory saves LDF’s face in Kerala

SC/ST Welfare Minister K. Radhakrishnan became the saving grace for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in an election swept away by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the State.

His victory over UDF incumbent Ramya Haridas with a margin of 20,111 votes in Alathur made him the lone LDF candidate to represent Kerala in the 18th Lok Sabha. If it was A.M. Ariff for the CPI(M) in Alappuzha in 2019, it is Mr. Radhakrishnan this time for the party.

Mr. Radhakrishnan polled 4,03,447 votes (40.66 per cent) of the 9,92,268 votes counted, when Ms. Haridas got 3,83,336 votes (38.63 per cent). Mr. Radhakrishnan’s victory had a special sheen as he pulled it against many odds in the midst of a UDF State-wide sweep.

Ms. Haridas had won from Alathur with a margin of 1,58,968 votes in 2019. Mr. Radhakrishnan’s affable nature, coupled with a clean image as a performing minister in the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet, helped him deliver a shock to Ms. Haridas and the UDF.

Ms. Haridas had faced allegations of non-presence in the constituency when she contested for the second time. The gains made by BJP candidate T.N. Sarasu in Alathur too proved fatal for Ms. Haridas.

Ms. Sarasu polled 1.88 lakh votes (19 per cent) in Alathur, where the BJP is widely considered to be weak. In 2019, NDA candidate T.V. Babu had polled only 89,837 votes (8.82 per cent). The increase of one lakh votes for Ms. Sarasu has caused much worries for Ms. Haridas and the UDF in Alathur.