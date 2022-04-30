Alathur panchayat aims to go carbon-neutral by 2025

Civic body to measure total carbon emission level as first step

District panchayat president K. Binumol, K.D. Prasenan, MLA, and NABARD district development manager Kavita Ram declaring the mission Net Zero 2025 at Alathur grama panchayat in Palakkad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Alathur grama panchayat in Palakkad district on Saturday launched an ambitious project aimed at becoming the first carbon-neutral civic body in the country by 2025. The project, named Net Zero Alathur 2025, was declared at a function held at the grama panchayat hall at Alathur near here on Saturday.

As a first step, the civic body will measure the total carbon emission level in the panchayat before chalking out specific programmes to reduce that level. Equator Geo, a start-up venture with international experience in carbon trading, will conduct the carbon mapping of Alathur. The entire land in the panchayat, irrespective of private and government ownership, will be studied. The land use, energy use, the number of vehicles and waste disposal will be considered for carbon mapping.

In the next three years, the emission level will be reduced to zero by involving all stakeholders, particularly the Kudumbashree and volunteer groups.

Various programmes from groundwater level enhancement to restriction on plastic use will be implemented in the panchayat. “We are aiming to convert Alathur into the first environment-literate civic body in the State,” said Fr. Saji Joseph, one of the frontline campaigners of Net Zero project.

Apart from improving the biodiversity and agro forestry, the panchayat will introduce soil conservation schemes aimed at reducing carbon emission. The panchayat has roped in several experts with international exposures for the project.

K.D. Prasenan, MLA, inaugurated the function where Alathur grama panchayat was declared Net Zero Alathur 2025 on Saturday. NABARD district development manager Kavita Ram released the logo.