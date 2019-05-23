Alathur embraces sprightly girl next-door

Ramya Haridas from Kuttikkattoor, near Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district, won the people of Alathur with her unique personality and style of campaign. She sang and danced into heart of the people, delivering the Left Democratic Front (LDF) one of the biggest electoral upsets in the State.

Ms. Ramya had become a hero from day one when she started campaigning in Alathur against LDF’s two-time incumbent P.K. Biju. Congressmen carried her literally on their shoulders, proudly proclaiming her as their “little sister”.

She made a difference in the UDF campaign by way of her affable approach and openly positive attitude.

And on Thursday, when the votes were counted, Ms. Ramya stood apart not only by emerging victorious, but also by annihilating Mr. Biju, one of the surest bets of the LDF in Kerala. Ms Ramya made history by wresting Alathur, an LDF citadel, by a margin 1,58,968 votes.

Affable approach

Mr. Biju’s fate had almost been sealed when Ms. Ramya approached the voters of Alathur like a girl next door. She sang to the mood of the crowd whenever they asked her to. People of Alathur saw in her a vivacious spirit that they never found in Mr. Biju, who had faced criticism for his lack of presence in the constituency.

LDF’s convener A. Vijayaraghavan’s sexist remarks against Ms. Ramya during an election campaign in Ponnani were an icing on the cake for her. She took him on legally, and enjoyed the mileage his embarrassing remarks gave. “I should thank him for that thoughtless comment,” she said in jubilation on Thursday.

Ms. Ramya had stepped down from the post of Kunnamangalam block panchayat president soon after the elections, anticipating her elevation to Parliament from Alathur.

Handpicked by Rahul

Hailing from a socially and economically poor background, Ms. Ramya’s life began taking an upward shift when she was handpicked by Congress national president Rahul Gandhi six years ago. Her outstanding performance in a talent hunt programme organised by the Congress in New Delhi six years ago had caught Mr. Gandhi’s attention, and she became an active member of his chosen team.

Ms. Ramya played an active role in the Adivasi struggles carried out under the banner of the Ekta Parishad. She represented the country in s global youth meet held in Japan in 2012.

A graduate in music, Ms. Ramya used to steal the audience hearts in music and dance in school arts festivals. Forums such as Jawahar Balajana Vedi and the Kerala Students Union had fuelled her growth during her student years.

National coordinator of the Youth Congress, Ramya had won the Nehru Yuva Kendra award for the best public worker in 2007.