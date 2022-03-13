Alaska Air selects IBS for air cargo IT solution

IBS Software, an IT solutions company headquartered in the capital city, has signed a long-term agreement with Alaska Air Cargo to transform and modernise its air cargo IT ecosystem.

IBS Software will implement its full suite cargo management solution across the air cargo business of Alaska Airlines.

iCargo will digitally transform Alaska Air Cargo’s sales and inventory, cargo terminal operations, air mail handling and revenue accounting, and mobile applications. It will also enable the airline to have an end-to-end view of its air cargo value chain activities and provide important operational insights across the entire network.

The enhanced messaging and communication capabilities of iCargo will also ensure that Alaska Air Cargo can connect seamlessly with customers and partners in near real-time for better collaboration, resulting in faster decisions and better business outcomes.

“Selecting IBS Software’s iCargo was a strategic decision, and part of our digital transformation programme,” said a press note quoting Adam Drouhard, managing director, Alaska Air Cargo.

“This fully integrated solution will allow us to re-imagine and deliver a truly digital air cargo ecosystem of solutions to our employees, while creating a seamless business experience for our customers.”

“IBS Software is proud to partner with Alaska Air Cargo and be part of its digital cargo transformation. said Sam Shukla, vice president, IBS Software.