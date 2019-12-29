Alappuzha’s first mobile creche getting ready

District’s first ‘mobile creche’ is getting ready at Dhaivaveli Kshethram ward in Aroor grama panchayat.

The project being implemented under the aegis of the Women and Child Development Department is mainly aimed at providing care and protection to children of migrant workers in the region. Besides, working parents can also leave their children at the creche.

Big relief

Officials said that the ‘mobile creche’ would be a big relief for migrant labourers.

“The facility will ensure better care, protection and nutritious food to children of working parents. Once the creche is opened, migrant workers need not take their children with them to work. The children will be looked after at the facility free of cost,” said, Sunitha Kshepakaran, supervisor, Integrated Child Development Services.

Aroor, which shares a border with Ernakulam district, is home to a large number of migrant families.

Officials said that they had selected Aroor for setting up the first mobile creche in the district after taking this into account.

Children between six months and six years will be taken care of at the creche. For babies, cradles have been set up at the facility.

The creche will function from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A vehicle will collect children from various places and bring them to the facility. The transportation of the children to and from would be supervised by those working with the creche, officials said.

Nutritious food

They said that the children would be provided nutritious food three times a day.

The State Government had already sanctioned necessary funds for arranging facilities and smooth functioning of the creche.

Officials added that the facility would be managed by four employees, working in two shifts. The employees had been appointed on contract basis.