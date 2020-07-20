Alappuzha’s COVID-19 graph still climbing

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to spike in the district with 53 people testing positive for the disease on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, 23 contracted the disease through local transmission, 18 came from abroad, and eight from other States. Besides, three health-care workers and a person from Thazhakara were found to have contracted the disease. The Thazhakara native’s source of infection is unknown.

Among the 23 contact cases, four persons, including two from Ezhupunna and one each from Kadakkarappally and Vayalar, are associated with a seafood factory at Ezhupunna.

So far, around 60 people including employees of the factory and those on their contact lists tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in less than two weeks. Three patients from Kayamkulam and one from Krishnapuram are associated with the Kayamkulam market. Another two Pattanakkad natives and a person hailing from Kadakkarappally are workers at the Chellanam harbour.

A 76-year-old woman from Veeyapuram, a boy on the contact list of a COVID-19 patient from Mannancherry, a 44-year-old woman from Cherthala who was on the contact list of a patient from Ernakulam, a boy from Kadakkarappally, a 20-year-old woman from Chunakkara, 25-year-old man from Nedumudi, a 44-year-old man from Bharanikavu, a 20-year-old person from Kadakkarappally, a 31-year-old Haripad native, a 49-year-old man from Alappuzha, a 22-year-old woman from Kuthiathode, and a 23-year-old woman from Mavelikara also contracted the disease through local contact.

Three health-care staff who were diagnosed with the disease include a 28-year-old person from Oachira, who works in Malappuram; a 45-year-old woman from Kadakkarappally; and a 39-year-old woman from Cherthala, who is an employee of a hospital at Cherthala.

Meanwhile, nine people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 tested negative for the disease. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 671.